Brookshire’s to host Grand Opening ceremony for new store in Bossier City

Representatives from Brookshire Grocery Co. and the City of Bossier will gather for a grand opening ceremony later this week for the new Brookshire’s Food Store in Bossier City.



The new store is located at 4860 Airline Dr. The Grand Opening event will be Feb. 10 at 9 a.m.



The new store offers a full-service supermarket focused on excellent customer service and high-quality fresh meats and produce. The store will offer market, deli, bakery and floral departments, along with fresh seafood, fresh sushi, and a broad selection of beer and wine.



The store will also feature a fuel center, Curbside service, a Pizza Hut, a full-service CC’s coffee bar, and café seating.