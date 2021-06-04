Brotherton is first VP

Bossier Parish is again represented at the top administrative level of a statewide association after parish Police Jury member Bob Brotherton received his oath of office to serve as first vice president of the Police Jury Association of Louisiana.



Brotherton, who is in his third term as the District 1 representative, officially took office last month during ceremonies at the PJAL state convention in Baton Rouge.



“I look forward to serving all the state’s police juries as first vice president, and I’m pleased to be a part of an organization that wants to help make things better,” Brotherton said. “I’m also proud that this gives Bossier Parish a statewide voice.”



As first vice president for 2021, Brotherton will advance to president of the PJAL in 2022. That will culminate a steady move up the ranks of the state organization that began with his election to the Association’s executive board of directors three years ago.



Part of Brotherton’s responsibilities will be to supervise PJAL meetings if the president is absent, and to attend meetings where issues critical to police juries and constituents will be presented.



Brotherton follows another Bossier Parish police jury member in the statewide police jury administration. District 2 representative Glenn Benton served as PJAL President in 2019.



“Glenn has mentored me both before I was elected and during my 10 years on the police jury. He and (Bossier Parish Administrator) Bill Altimus encouraged me to get involved on the state level and I decided to run for the executive board. It is an honor to serve,” he said.