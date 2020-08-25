Brown: Reflections on why I love Bossier

Over the past few days, I have been in somewhat of a reflective state of mind. Sure, we all get that way sometimes. For me, this recent period of reflection seems to be centered around all of the things that have happened with my family over the past several months. I am also celebrating another birthday (today, as a matter of fact). Birthdays are a true blessing in countless ways and they always cause me to reflect upon the past. And, the fact that Fall will soon be upon us has me thinking of the past too. As I have mentioned so many times before, the cooler weather (as we had a hint of last week), the turning of the leaves and football (as I alluded to in my column a few weeks ago), make Fall my favorite time of the year. The soon to follow holidays are something that I have always looked forward to, as well.

As you can tell by now, I like to reflect and think of the past. Do I live in the past? Well, sometimes. I think we all do. Even though we all have have been keenly focussed on the present and constantly aware of the daily happenings in these unprecedented times (actually a 24/7 necessity for those of us in the media world), reflection set in for me a couple of weeks ago. And, it won’t go away. With the stresses and the daily changes/challenges that we all are facing at this present time, my time of reflection has caused me to really take a look back at the things that I love, the things that I most appreciate.

As I mentioned in my column about six weeks ago, I have so enjoyed the true blessing of being the publisher of Bossier’s newspaper for the last six years. And again, as I said in that column, my role in sales, sales management (and the other things that I found myself getting into) as a staff member at the Bossier Press-Tribune over the past 19 years has led me on a remarkable and truly unforgettable journey. As I said in that column a few weeks ago, I am one lucky guy. Well, yeah. For sure. No doubt about it. I have been blessed in the past and I am blessed to be where I am now.

One thing that has repeatedly stuck in my mind during my recent reflective period is how much I love people. Yes, I am a people person. With that being said, I have also spent a great deal of time in recent days thinking of how much I love Bossier. And, I have thought repeatedly of how much I enjoy being a part of Bossier in my own way by virtue of what I do at BPT. At the root of this part of my reflective frame of mind, there is something that I have noticed continually over these past 19 years. Bossier is different. And, something that I have long known to be true has become even more evident to me during my recent reflection, people are what makes Bossier different. We are so blessed and most fortunate for Bossier Parish to be what it is! And in my opinion, there is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that the indivisible and solid force at the bottom of the equation in terms of Bossier being what it has become in this present day is people. Bossier’s people. Like so many of us, I love Bossier. And, as a people person, I love Bossier’s people!

Randy Brown is publisher of the Bossier Press-Tribune.