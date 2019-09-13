Bruce Anthony Dominique, Jr. (Andy)

Bossier City, LA – A Life Celebration for Bruce Dominique, Jr. is scheduled for 3 PM, Saturday. September 14, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Greg Davis will serve as officiant for the service. Interment will follow in Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family invites friends to a visitation scheduled from 1 PM to 3 PM, prior to the service.

Bruce, or Andy as he was known to family, was born June 25,1983 to Anita and Bruce Dominique. A railroad man to the core, he had the pleasure of working for the railroad for the better part of a decade. His passion for the railroad also encompassed railroad history and modeling. Second only to this was his love of law enforcement.

He had the privilege of serving for two focal law enforcement agencies and was a recipient of the reserve officer of the year award multiple times. He was kind and compassionate and would do anything for anyone. Bruce passed away much too soon on Friday, September 6,2019 at the age of 36.

Preceding Bruce in death was his mother, Anita Matthews Dominique. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Christina Poole Dominique; father, Bruce Anthony Dominique, Sr.; brother, Chad Speir; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and good friends.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made in his honor to The Alzheimers Association of Shreveport, 910 Pierremont Rd., Suite 410, Shreveport, LA 71106. (318) 861-8680. www.alz.org