Bruce L. Killion, Sr.

Haughton, LA – On November 20, 2019, Bruce Killion was called home after a short battle with Leukemia.

Bruce spent over 20 years in the USAF that included two tours of duty in Viet Nam early in his career. He assisted with the recovery of service members killed during the Titan II Missile Accident at Little Rock AFB in 1965, as well as the rescue of civilians during the 1968 Casiguran earthquake in the Philippines. He spent rest of his military career assigned as a boom operator on KC-135s where he earned several medals and accommodations.

Upon retiring from the military, Bruce excelled in occupations including landscaping, printing, technology and energy spanning across both Louisiana and Colorado.

In 2014, Bruce moved back to Louisiana to enjoy his retirement years.

He is survived by his wife Deborah Killion, daughter Karen Gutierrez of Parker Colorado, and son Bruce Killion of Allen, Texas as well as 5 grandchildren: Victoria McCleskey, Alec and Haley Gutierrez, and Austin and Bailey Killion.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 23 at Beulah Land Baptist Church at 1:00 pm.

You may offer condolences to the family by visiting www.hillcrestmemorialfh.com.