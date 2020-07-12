Bossier City, LA – Bruce Lynn Rohrer, 61, of Bossier City, LA, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at MD Anderson in Houston, TX. Diagnosed with cancer in November 2019, he fought a hard fight and is now healed in heaven with his Savior.



Bruce was born on January 3, 1959 in Morocco, Africa. Only living there for a few short months, his family moved back to the states, living in Bossier City since his early childhood. Bruce met his high school sweetheart, Carolyn, at Bossier High School. They married on January 21, 1978 and raised their family in South Bossier. Bruce was a hard-working electrician with the IBEW Local 194, for 30+ years.

Bruce’s favorite Bible verse is Joshua 24:15,“but as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord,” and his life showed this. He set the example and raised his family to love and serve the Lord. Bruce and his family are members of First Bossier, where he also served as a deacon.



Bruce was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Alva Rohrer and Alpha Lucille Morris Rohrer and brother Martin Lee Rohrer. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Pierce Rohrer; his daughters, Christy Wilson and her husband Ryan and Rachel Rothenberger and her husband Jacob of Bossier City; brother Claude Rohrer and wife Patty of Michigan; in-laws Monique Pierce of Bossier City; Michele and Barry Bennett of Alabama; Windie and Mark Trombetta of Shreveport; Pascal Donald Pierce of Bossier City; multiple loving nieces and nephews. He was “Papa” to Shelby Wilson, Jonah and Avery Rothenberger.



Visitation will be at First Bossier on Monday, July 13, 2020 at 4 pm, followed by a memorial service celebrating his life at 6 pm with Rev. Ray Raney.



The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to all the doctors and staff at Highland Clinic in Shreveport and MD Anderson in Houston, TX, as well as all our friends who have loved and supported us through this time.