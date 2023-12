The FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force, coordinated with the Bossier

Sheriff’s Office to arrest Brett Booth, 43, of Bossier City on December 9th during an

undercover operation through social media. Booth believed he was meeting a juvenile

for sex in a location in Bossier City. Booth met FBI Task Force members instead and

was arrested for Computer Aided Solicitation of a Minor.



Booth was booked into the Bossier Parish Maximum Security Jail with a bond of

$75,000.