BSO deputies capture escaped inmate

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington said the inmate that ran off this morning from a detail has been captured.



Sheriff Deputies apprehended Nathan Gerald Carson less than a mile from the jail. He surrendered just before 1:30 pm at the Sheriff’s Rifle Range in Plain Dealing.



Carson was assigned as a kitchen trustee at the Medium Jail Facility in Plain Dealing. He ran off while taking out the trash this from a morning detail.



Carson was treated for minor injuries and was taken to Bossier Maximum Facility where he will be charged with one count of simple escape. The incident is still under investigation.

Feature Photo Courtesy of: Bossier Sheriff’s Office