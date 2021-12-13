BSO Deputy Timothy Wooten promoted to Sergeant

From the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington promoted a veteran deputy in a ceremony in the Sheriff’s conference room in the Bossier Parish Courthouse.



Deputy Timothy Wooten was promoted to the rank of sergeant after 11-years of service in the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Wooten started his law enforcement career with the Sheriff’s office in the Corrections Division as a correctional officer.



After two years of service, he then transferred to the Criminal Division where he worked as a patrol deputy for three years. Wooten was then promoted to work as a detective and as a S.W.A.T team member. For the past three years, Wooten worked as a Digital Forensic Detective for the sheriff’s office.



I’m honored to promote you to the rank of sergeant,” said Sheriff Whittington. “You are a sharp individual and I know you will make us all proud of the work that you do.”



With his promotion, Sgt. Wooten will be in charge of Digital Forensics for the Bossier Sheriff’s Office.

Photos Courtesy of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office:







