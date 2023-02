BSO Detectives need assistance identifying a pair of burglars who are wanted in connection

with a burglary that took place on February 13th, 2023, in the 1000 block of Caplis Sligo

Road in Bossier Parish. Both suspects are wearing hoodies and appear to have masks on

their faces to conceal their identities.



If you can identify these burglars or have any information concerning this burglary, please

contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318)965-2203.