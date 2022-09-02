BSO Drone Team conducts joint training with BSO Marine Patrol

The BSO Drone Team recently conducted a joint training exercise on Black Bayou in
Benton, LA., with members of the BSO Marine Patrol to hone their skills when working
on and around bodies of water. The training consisted of members practicing launching
from and landing drones onto watercraft. The team also familiarized themselves with
searching techniques around a body of water. Members of the Drone Team are Corporal
Bryan Sprankle, Corporal Blake Kennedy, Deputy Dylan Dison, Deputy Richard Smith,
and Deputy Trace Smith. Members of BSO Marine Patrol are Lt. Billy Jones and Deputy
Reigan Malmay.
