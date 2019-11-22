BSO has winners in National Sheriff’s Office photo contest

Two photos from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office were selected in the 2019 National Sheriff’s Association Photo Contest.

The contest was open to all Sheriff’s Offices around the nation, and there were a total of six categories, with a winner and two runners-up in each category.

(Photo by Lt. Bill Davis/Bossier Sheriff’s Office)

Corrections/Jail Operations Category: BSO photo, by Lt. Bill Davis, of Deputies Robert Thompson and Joey Bowen of the Corrections Emergency Response Team train in cell extraction.

Miscellaneous Category: BSO earned 2nd Runner Up for Lt. Bill Davis’ photo of Deputy Rod White reads Too Many Toys to children at the Benton Library.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office expressed their appreciation for your votes and support in the NSA Photo Contest. The photos are featured in the November/December 2019 Sheriff & Deputy Magazine.

“We know our deputies are professionals in everything they do, from patrol, to corrections, and from serving in the community,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Now the rest of the nation can see some of the professionalism in action with these award-winning photos.”