BSO Re-Supply Team delivers much needed items to South Louisiana

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington and a team of Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies delivered some much-needed supplies to help the recovery efforts in Calcasieu Parish from Hurricane Laura.



The resupply team of Sheriff Whittington and three deputies towed a travel trailer camper, heavy equipment, and a trailer full of mission essential items to the storm ravaged parish. The sheriff’s office travel trailer camper will be used to provide shelter for the deputies deployed to the devastated region. The box trailer was filled with items such as chainsaws, bottled water, box fans, tables, chairs, and 500 tarps that’s needed to cover damaged roofs. The team also towed a Bobcat Skid Steer with a front-end loader that will help clear debris.



Three Bossier Parish businessmen also decided to help with the recovery efforts in south Louisiana. Hundreds of tarps were donated by John Vice, owner of Top Dollar Pawn Shop in Bossier City.



Jerry Juneau, Sr., owner of CTC Communications Services Company in Bossier City, and David Alvis, owner of the Silver Star Restaurant donated about $25,000 worth of supplies in a tractor trailer. They sent food, drinks and toiletries to help supply first responders and their families. “I always give back,” said Juneau. “I gave to Hurricane Rita, I gave to the Hurricane Harvey that hit south Texas, so why not give to this one. I want to give back to the community because this is my way of helping out.”



“This is the first wave of help needed to help restore order in Lake Charles,” said Sheriff Whittington. “Their lives have been devastated, and it will take a lot of prayers and resources to get them back on track.”

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office