BSO seeks car burglary suspects

Detectives with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help in identifying this person in connection with a string of car burglaries.



On Friday, June 12, 2020, between the hours of 1 a.m. and 4 a.m., this man was caught on surveillance video in the Forest Hills Subdivision in Haughton. Detectives are looking for a total of three men they believe are involved in the burglaries. One suspect is pictured, another one can be seen with only his back to the camera, and the other suspect is not pictured.



If you have any information on the identity of these suspects please call the Bossier Sheriff’s Criminal Division at 318-965-3418.

Video Surveillance Photos Courtesy of: Bossier Sheriff’s Office