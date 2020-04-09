Missing Bossier City man makes contact with family

UPDATE from the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. on Thursday April 9, 2020:

Logan Taylor is no longer missing; he made contact with his family.

Original post from April 6, 2020:

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s support in locating a missing Bossier City man.

Logan Taylor, 21, was reported missing by his father, who is concerned for his son’s well-being.

Logan resides at Cash Point RV Park and was last seen wearing black wind pants, black t-shirt with an orange Carhart hoody. He is also known to frequent the hotels near DiamondJacks Casino.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Logan is asked to please contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203 and speak with Det. McKay.