BSO wins fourth Red Kettle Challenge, helping raise $3k for Salvation Army

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and staff members donned Santa hats and elf ears just before Christmas to participate in the 4th Annual “Red Kettle Challenge” with the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Bossier Sheriff’s Office rang the bell on Dec. 20 at Kroger on Airline Drive in Bossier City and raised $1,671.23; Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office rang the bell a week earlier on Dec. 12 at Wal-Mart on Bert Kouns in Shreveport and raised $1,330.58. Both Sheriff’s Offices raised $3,001.81 for The Salvation Army in their one-day friendly competition.

Lt. Jamaal Ellis of The Salvation Army in Northwest Louisiana was quite pleased to see just how well the public responded to the two law enforcement agencies.

“I want to extend my gratitude to the Bossier and Caddo Sheriff’s Offices,” Lt. Ellis said. “The friendly competition that you do for our Red Kettle fundraiser does a lot of good for our communities. Your efforts have enabled The Salvation Army to serve more meals, house more individuals, and provide a safe place for more kids.”

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington rang the bell, along with two dozen Bossier deputies and staff members, and he was excited about winning once more…but real excited about something even more gratifying.

“This is our fourth year of friendly competition with Caddo, and we were able to give The Salvation Army two kettles full of money,” said Sheriff Whittington. “While bragging rights are fun, it’s delightful knowing we are all supporting a wonderful and worthwhile cause. None of this would happen without the generosity of such caring people who gave of their money as rang the bell.”

Caddo Sheriff Steve Prator agreed.

Ringing the bell for the Salvation Army is something our employees look forward to every year,” said Sheriff Prator. “We love visiting with the folks who come out and donate and sincerely appreciate their contributions which will go a long way to help our neighbors right here in Caddo and Bossier parishes.”

Lt. Ellis says every dollar counts, and friendly competition produces winners all around.

“The clear winner in this competition continues to be The Salvation Army and all the people that we are able to serve.” Lt. Ellis said. “Thank you again to our wonderful Sheriff’s Offices for helping The Salvation Army Do The Most Good.

In all four years of the friendly competition between Bossier and Caddo Sheriff’s Office, the two agencies have raised a whopping $15,649 for The Salvation Army.