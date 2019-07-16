BSO working to see cameras installed in subdivisions

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

There’s a good chance you may be recorded if you commit a crime in a Bossier Parish neighborhood.

In conjunction with the L.O.C. Campaign, Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington has assigned a full time deputy to speak and work with neighborhood homeowners associations (HOAs) regarding investing and installing video surveillance cameras.

At the request of local HOAs, Bossier Parish Deputy Brandon Masters will visit HOA meetings and speak about the importance of neighborhoods investing in surveillance cameras and other efficient steps residents can take to protect themselves and their property.

“With these cameras, we can get license plates and arrest the bad guy faster. It’s like an extra par of eyes,” Masters said. “They are also fairly inexpensive.”

At this time, there are several neighborhoods in the area who have installed video surveillance cameras in their subdivisions. But Masters says he would like to see more subdivisions invest in the surveillance equipment.

“There are neighborhoods in the area who have invested in surveillance cameras, but I would like to see more,” Masters said. “They really give you a peace of mind.”

The L.O.C. campaign, which stands for lock, observe and call, is to encourage residents to lock car doors, observe suspicious behavior, and call law enforcement if necessary.

Sheriff Whittington started the L.O.C. campaign with the Bossier City Police Department in the wake of the apparent homicide of Barksdale Airman Joshua Kidd outside his home in the Greenacres Place subdivision.

For further information on having Deputy Masters speak at a HOA meeting, please call (318) 965-3412.