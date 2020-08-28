BSO’s Young Marine Program forced to move due to Hurricane Laura

From The Bossier Sheriff’s Office:



The Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines Program is on the move. Deputies with the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Young Marines Program and workers from the Bossier Parish School System were busy moving the Bossier Sheriff’s Young Marines Program Friday morning.



Winds from Hurricane Laura on Thursday damaged sections of the roof of the Charlotte Mitchell Educational Complex in Bossier City. That damage caused major water damage inside the main building where the Young Marines Program was housed. Crews moved every item that belonged to the program out of the damaged classrooms including office equipment, classroom items and uniforms. The items were moved to the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy in Plain Dealing.



The Young Marines Program has been suspended until further notice. Please call Dep. Lex Webb, Commander of the Young Marines at the Viking Drive Substation at (318) 965-3500 for more information on when training will begin again.

Photos Courtesy of: The Bossier Sheriff’s Office (Deputy Rod White):