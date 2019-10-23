Buford Lee Moyers

Princeton, LA – Buford Lee Moyers entered this world March 17, 1943. He was born to Dorothy and Charles Moyers of Cape Girardeau, MO. He was preceded in death by his mother, father and his brother, Scotty.

He is survived by his siblings, Elanie, Sharon, Ronny, Jimmy, and David. He is also survived by Ms. Sue Moyers, who was the love of his life and his son, Buford Eugene Moyers and wife Marie.

Buford and Sue moved to Louisiana in 1978. They have been a very big part of the community for the past thirty-six and a half years through Sue’s Country Kitchen. They not only supported our local Air Force, Army, and Naval Reserves, but also our Wounded Warriors. Buford was a veteran that served six years in the Army.

He was dedicated to the kitchen. He was at work three-hundred and sixty-five days a year in the hospital. However, despite his hard working manner, he could appreciate a good joke and occasionally a bad joke.

On October 6, 2019, Buford accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior. His son Buf witnessed his acceptance and was relieved and proud of his dads’ salvation.

He made sure that his family was taken care of and provided. He not only loved children, but he was crazy about his fur babies. He will be missed, as he was called home on October 14, 2019.

Services will be held to celebrate Buford’s life at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at Hill Crest Memorial Chapel with Pastor Ken Richmond officiating. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Pallbearers will be Willi Gilbert, Michael Johnson, Jeffery Kried, Jerry Lee, Russell Sullivan and Charles Walters, Jr.

