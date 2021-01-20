Burglar Breaks Glass Door to Steal Vaping Products at Haughton Store

Bossier Sheriff’s Office detectives are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect who broke through a glass door of a Haughton convenience store early Sunday morning. His loot? Vaping products.



Surveillance video from the Haughton Country Store located on the 9000 block of La. 157 just north of I-20 shows a suspect dropped off by a silver car at the gas station around 5:34 a.m. Sunday. The person goes to the front of the store, looking through the glass doors and windows to scope out the scene. He then goes back to the vehicle, which is parked behind the gas pumps, and grabs a piece of concrete. He returns to the front door and hurls the concrete through the glass in order to make his illegal entry.



The suspect grabs some vaping products and exits less than two minutes later. He runs out of the store and heads north towards Highway 80, apparently to catch up with the getaway car. The store was not open at the time.



The suspect was wearing dark-colored pants, long-sleeved hoodie and a mask. He was also wearing black and white shoes and carrying a red/orange Nike backpack.



Bossier detectives are asking anyone who possibly knows the identity of this suspect or any information about this caper to call Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100.