Burn Ban effective immediately at Lake Bistineau

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

A burn ban, effective immediately, has been issued by the Bossier Parish Police Jury for the exposed lake bed at Lake Bistineau.

During yesterday’s regularly scheduled Police Jury meeting, police jurors unanimously approved the burn ban.

District 1 Bossier Parish Police Juror Bob Brotherton encourages everyone to a-hear to the burn ban regulations and to be cautious when burning around Lake Bistineau.

“Please be careful in what you do,” Brotherton said. “The burn ban is in effect. Please do not start a fire close to the exposed Lake Bed because it is very combustible. If you are cleaning up and you have to build a fire do it on your property away form the Lake Bed.”

Last week Bienville Parish and Webster Parish issued the same ban.

Burn bans have been issued annually over the past few years that Lake Bistineau has been lowered to combat acres of giant salvinia that have spread across the body of water. Salvinia reproduces at a rapid rate during the warmer months.

Vegetation left exposed during the draw down can provide fuel for fires that spread underneath the surface and can burn for days or even months.

All campfires, trash fires, and any other open flames are prohibited on the lake bed. The burn ban will remain in effect until further notice.