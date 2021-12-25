Burn Ban in effect for Lake Bistineau

South Bossier Fire District #2 hereby declares a burn ban for the Lake Bistineau lakebed in our fire protection district as of December 25, 2021. The burn ban is effective immediately and shall prohibit all outdoor burning in the Lake Bistineau lakebed in our fire protection district.



All campfires, trash fires, and any other open burning are prohibited on the Lake Bistineau lakebed within our district.



The South Bossier Fire District #2 (Lake Bistineau) burn ban will be in effect until further notice. Any questions concerning the burn ban, feel free to contact South Bossier Fire District #2 or the department within your local jurisdiction.