Burn Ban lifted for Bossier Parish

From the Bossier Parish Police Jury:



In response to the severe weather that rolled through the area Easter Sunday, State Fire Marshal Butch Browning has modified the current statewide burn ban to remove Bossier Parish (and two other parishes, Ouachita and DeSoto) from the restriction.



Effective April 16 at 4 p.m., Bossier Parish residents may conduct private burnings of debris resulting from the April 12 severe thunderstorms, wind gusts, hail, flash flooding, and strong or long tracked tornado activity.

Chiefs of the Bossier Parish fire districts encourage any residents who need to burn debris on their property to carefully conduct these private burnings and use proper safety precautions.



The current burn ban for other parishes will remain in effect until April 30.

