Burn ban lifted for Bossier Parish

A parish-wide burn ban for Bossier Parish, which has been in effect since Sept. 14, has officially been lifted. Parish Police Jury President Doug Rimmer signed a document officially rescinding the ban Monday.

Ian Snellgrove, director of the Bossier Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, said fire chiefs in the parish had cleared lifting the ban following recent rain events. Individuals are still reminded to exercise good judgement and caution when burning outside.

Snellgrove said although the burn ban had been lifted for the parish, a prohibition against burning on or near the exposed lake bed of Lake Bistineau remains in effect.