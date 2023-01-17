BUSINESS ADMINISTRATION AND CUSTOMER SERVICE JOBS FEATURED AT ONLINE CAREER FAIR

Registration is now open for an LED FastStart online career fair that will connect job seekers in and outside the state with Louisiana companies filling a wide range of business administration and customer service positions. The online event will take place Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Admission is free, and participants can register in advance or during the event.

Business Administration positions featured at the career fair are Director of Marketing, Staff Accountant, Senior Educational Account Executives, Medicaid Coordinator, Child Nutrition Supervisor, Plant Manager and RFP Writer. The fair will also have many Customer Service positions available such as Customer Contact Representatives, Bilingual Contact Center Staff, Call Center Supervisor, Bilingual Collections Representative, Collections Representative, Collections Supervisor, Cook, Lead Cook and General Utility Worker

Six companies from across the state have committed to participate in the career fair to date:

Calls Plus, Lafayette

Entergy, Monroe

The Healthy School Food Collaborative, New Orleans

Premier Health, Baton Rouge

SCI, New Orleans

SchoolMint, Lafayette and New Orleans



Using the Brazen online events platform, job seekers will have the opportunity to explore the employers’ online booths, research the companies and see the opportunities for which they are best suited. Registrants also can participate in one-on-one text-based chats with company representatives.

Since the digital LED FastStart Recruiting platform was launched in October 2020, over 2,000 prospects have participated in 27 online career fairs for multiple businesses or individual companies. The fairs have covered a range of industries, from digital/tech to manufacturing. Similar events showcasing other job sectors will be scheduled throughout the year. To receive email notifications about future career fairs, opt-in here.

To register, visit the Brazen registration page. For more information, contact LED FastStart Recruitment Director Jamie Nakamoto at Jamie.Nakamoto@la.gov or 225.342.1575.