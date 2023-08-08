BUSINESS COMMUNITY WELCOMES NEW TEACHERS TO BOSSIER PARISH SCHOOLS

The Bossier Chamber of Commerce welcomed new teachers to the district across all of Bossier Parish today as the educators begin their teaching careers with Bossier Parish Schools.

The Chamber, along with supporting businesses including our presenting sponsor Barksdale Federal Credit Union, assembled and passed out goodie bags full of encouragement, supplies and discounts to more than 100 teachers who are new to the Bossier Parish School system. The New Teacher Welcome initiative, which the Chamber has been spearheading for more than two decades, is a way for businesses to support an important part of our community – our educators who are teaching and leading the future workforce of our region.

Additionally, many businesses donated door prizes for the teachers to utilize to outfit their new classrooms – from laptops to gift cards and a grand prize from Barksdale Federal Credit Union, which included some goodies like a Microsoft Surface, rolling whiteboard, and a cart full of supplies and decor.

“It is extremely important that we welcome these teachers to Bossier Schools in a way they remember,” said Lisa Johnson, President/CEO of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce. “Our Bossier School system is a top district and we want to keep it that way. We want our teachers to know we appreciate their dedication to our future workforce.”