Businesses are still coming to Bossier

Businesses are locating to Bossier Parish, despite uncertain economic times in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One such business coming to Bossier is a QuikTrip travel center.

Mike Thornbrugh, manager of Public and Government Affairs for QuikTrip said after looking in the Bossier area for a number of years for the best location, they have found a plot of land that will best serve the Bossier community and travelers.

“We are coming to Bossier. We hope to start construction in the fall and our hopes are that the store will be open in the summer of 2021,” Thornbrugh said. “Everyone in Bossier has been very receptive to work with. It is a great location and it will compliment what we are doing right now. We’re trying to do our best to grow the economy.”

The QuikTrip travel center will be located at 4300 Industrial Dr. Exit/ 4344 E. Texas St.

The travel center will include 10 mpd’s, which can fuel up to 20 cars at a time, and 6 diesel bays.

Other businesses opening soon in Bossier are Five Below, Chicken Salad Chick and Another Broken Egg.

“I’m looking forward to the next step to transferring from Shreveport to Bossier. Not only is Bossier getting Chicken Salad Chick. They are also getting Another Broken Egg,” said Jenna Ferguson, general manager at Chicken Salad Chick.

Another Broken Egg and Chicken Salad Chick will be located at 3107 Airline Dr., next to Andy’s Frozen Custard.

Five Below will be located next to T.J. Maxx on George Dement Boulevard in Bossier.