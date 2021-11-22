Busy Thanksgiving Travel Week Ahead

The Thanksgiving travel season is underway and more than 2,700 passengers

flew from Shreveport between Friday and Sunday of last week. That is a 40%

increase over the same days in 2020, and only 10% below the same days in

2019.

United Airlines relaunched non-stop Denver service on October 31, and those

flights this week are near capacity. Allegiant is also continuing their non-stop

flights to Los Angeles twice a week and Sunday’s flights were also near capacity.

“We are happy to see that local residents are choosing to fly from Shreveport this

week. With seven non-stop destinations from Shreveport, it is easy and

convenient to get anywhere in the country. We are also thankful to see

passenger numbers this year returning to 2019 levels,” said Interim Director of

Airports, Stephanie Tucker.

With increased traffic at the airport this week, passengers are encouraged to

arrive at the airport at least one hour before their scheduled departure on

American, Delta or United, and arrive at least two hours early if traveling on

Allegiant. There is still a federal mask mandate in effect, and all people entering

the terminal and passengers on all aircraft are required to wear a face covering.

Travelers are reminded that the yellow curb area in front of the terminal building

is for active loading and unloading purposes only. Any vehicles left unattended

are subject to being ticketed and/or towed. To help alleviate congestion in the

yellow curb area, guests picking up travelers are encouraged to wait in the Cell

Phone Lot for their arriving party. The Cell Phone Lot allows guests picking up

travelers to wait in their vehicle in the lot free of charge until their traveler is ready

to be picked up curbside.