Caddo Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force hosts breakfast meeting

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

The Caddo Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force held a breakfast on Tuesday March 21, 2023 at Ernest’s Orleans Restaurant in Shreveport. Shreveport Mayor Tom Arcenaux and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith were in attendance for the breakfast, as well as task force members and citizens. The breakfast was held in an effort to increase the awareness and attention that domestic receives in our region. Unfortunately Bossier City Mayor Tommy Chandler and Bossier City Chief of Police Daniel Haugen were not able to attend the event.

“I want to say thank you for including me today so that I can get educated. I certainly support your efforts and hopefully, we can provide some assistance to you,” said Mayor Arceneaux.

The purpose of the gathering was to introduce the task force to the local public officials in attendance in sharing important information with them regarding domestic violence prevention. The efforts of the various agencies and organizations in our community that are a part of the task force were also introduced at the breakfast event.

During Tuesday’s breakfast, Kris Anglin Barney, who is a domestic violence advocate and resiliency speaker, said “Participation from both Shreveport and Bossier City officials in terms of working with the task force would help to break many of the barriers that exist within our community.”

“The task force is very important. I think we bring a lot to the table with a lot of knowledge and education to this community. We would love to have more members and to have more participation from our city officials. In order for there to be change, we need to talk about domestic violence more and to hold offenders accountable,” said Barney.

In January 1999, Barney’s ex-husband, Charles Salley, picked up their three year-old daughter, Miranda, and drove to a Bossier City hospital, where his ex-girlfriend, Michelle Riley, was working. Salley shot and killed both Riley and his own daughter before being killed by police, after he refused to put down his weapon.

The more that we talk about domestic violence, the more likely it becomes that we build awareness, identify abusive behaviors and take the actions necessary to prevent harm to the people in our communities who may be family, friends, neighbors, or co-workers.