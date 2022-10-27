Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force Recognize Four Members of the Criminal Justice Field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune



On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force awarded four members of the criminal justice field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.



This year’s Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon was held at LSUS University Center Ballroom.



2022 Trey Hutchison Memorial Award and Charles R Scott Civilian Award Recipients



Here are your winners:



Trey Hutchison Memorial Award recipients

Corporal Timothy Johns- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Deputy Grayson Magee- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office



Charles R. Scott Civilian Award recipients

Mrs. Jeri Bowen- Director of NWLA Family Justice Center

Mr. Alex T. Ray- On A Mission, LLC