Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force Recognize Four Members of the Criminal Justice Field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon

Stacey Tinsley
Winners of the 2022 Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. (Right to left) Corporal Timothy Johns, Mr. Alex T Ray, Mrs. Jeri Bowen and Deputy Grayson Magee.

On Thursday, October 27, 2022, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force awarded four members of the criminal justice field at the Inaugural Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.

This year’s Trey Hutchison Memorial and Charles R Scott Civilian Symposium and Awards Luncheon was held at LSUS University Center Ballroom.

2022 Trey Hutchison Memorial Award and Charles R Scott Civilian Award Recipients

Here are your winners:

Trey Hutchison Memorial Award recipients
Corporal Timothy Johns- Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office
Deputy Grayson Magee- Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Charles R. Scott Civilian Award recipients
Mrs. Jeri Bowen- Director of NWLA Family Justice Center
Mr. Alex T. Ray- On A Mission, LLC

