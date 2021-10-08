Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force to Recognize Three Members of Criminal Justice Field at the Annual Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards Banquet

On Thursday, October 14, 2021, the Caddo-Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force will award three members of the criminal justice field at the Annual Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards Banquet. Each year the Caddo/Bossier Domestic Violence Task Force receives nominations of members in the criminal justice field who go above and beyond to support victims and families impacted by domestic violence.



This year’s Trey Hutchison Memorial Award recipients are Deputy Vickie Johnson, Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Deputy Steven A. Griego, Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. In addition, Assistant District Attorney Britney A. Green, Caddo District Attorney’s Office, is the 2021 Charles R. Scott Civilian Award recipient.



Deputy Vickie Johnson serves as the Coordinator and Claims Investigator for Crime Victims Reparations for Caddo Parish. Deputy Johnson has 26 years of service with the CPSO.



Deputy Steven A. Griego serves as a member of the Criminal Patrol Division for Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Griego has three years of service with the BPSO.



ADA Britney Green serves as the Chief of Domestic Violence in the Special Victims Unit for the Caddo District Attorney’s Office. ADA Green has eight years of service with the Caddo DA Office.



This year’s Trey Hutchison Memorial Awards Banquet will start at 11:00 am. The event will be at Ernest Orleans Restaurant, located at 1601 Spring St., Shreveport, LA 71101.