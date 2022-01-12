Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission Elects Officers For 2022-2023 Term

Shreveport, La/Bossier City, La. – The Caddo-Bossier Parishes Port Commission has elected its officers

to lead the Port for the next year.



Walter O. Bigby Jr., was elected President of the Commission. Bigby was appointed to the Port

Commission in 2017 to represent Bossier City. He served as Vice President of the commission for the last

two years.



“We are just in the first two weeks of 2022 and already the next two years are looking to be some of the

busiest and exciting for the Port of Caddo-Bossier,” said Commission President Walter Bigby, Jr.



“Planning is underway for a nearly $1 billion methanol plant at The Port, plus our current tenant

Ternium has announced a $98 million expansion. The Port also worked with developers to bring a new

$110.5 million sawmill to Plain Dealing.”



Bill Altimus will serve as the commission’s vice president. Joshua K. Williams will serve as the

commission’s secretary treasurer.



The 4,000 acre Port of Caddo-Bossier is located at the head of navigation on the Red River Waterway in Northwest

Louisiana. An inland multi-modal transportation and distribution center, The Port works hand in hand with the port

system of Louisiana to successfully link customers throughout the Ark-La-Tex region to domestic and international

markets via the Mississippi River, the nation’s largest river system, and the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway.