Caddo Grand Jury returns numerous indictments

The Caddo Parish Grand Jury has charged one man with a murder, a teen with manslaughter and four other men and one woman with sex crimes in its session that ended Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The three sex crime indictments were issued under seal due to the nature of the crimes.

In the public indictments, Brandon Wayne Lindsey, 33, is charged with second-degree murder in connection with the beating death of Heaven Weed in early March. Weed, 23, died March 10, after she was taken to Ochsner LSU Health hospital by family members who found her battered and unresponsive in her apartment after an apparent altercation with Lindsey, her boyfriend. The case is docket No. 394124.

Another indictment, originally issued as a secret indictment, charges Jace Greenslate, 16, with manslaughter in connection with the February 18 shooting death of Kip Lewis. Lewis, 17, Greenslate and other friends from Texas had gathered in front of Magnolia School of Excellence on Clyde Fant Parkway to watch the Krewe of Gemini parade. The Texans were horseplaying before the gun was discharged, the round striking Lewis in the neck. The case is docket No. 395442.

Teens can be tried as adults under provisions of Louisiana Children’s Code Article 305, which allows a District Attorney to have jurisdiction of certain juvenile offenders age 15 or older transferred to District Court.

In the sealed indictments, Shawn Emeliano Betters, 31, of Shreveport, is charged with first-degree rape. Betters was arrested February 4. His case is docket No. 393694. Devin Devanti Akins, 30, of Shreveport, jailed since January 25; Demarcus Antonio June, 44, of Shreveport, and Tyniceshia McCullough, 42, of Shreveport, both jailed since January 27, are all charged with first-degree rape. Their case is docket No. 395443. And Damion Lamont Neal, 49, arrested February 3, is charged with indecent behavior with juveniles. He is listed in official records as a resident of both Shreveport and McKinney, Texas. His case is docket No. 393690. Due to the nature of the charges, no further information is available on these cases.