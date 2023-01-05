Caddo Parish 2022 homicide tally was 52

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office list of homicides for 2022 closed out at 52 such deaths, significantly lower than 2021’s modern-day record high of 91 slayings.

The most recent homicide for the year was Kristopher Lewis, 44, who perished December 31, 2022 after being shot and was listed as the 51st Caddo Parish homicide of the year, and the 49th such death for Shreveport in that period.

The discrepancy arose from the March 31, 2022 death of Shawn Williams, whose death was determined to be the result of wounds he suffered from a shooting that occurred in July 2020. Due to the shooting and death occurring over widely separated dates, no release was issued at the time of his death and he was not added to the running tally of homicides.

It is important for the media and the public to remember that the statistical fascination with numbers of homicides, suicides and accidental deaths belies the fact that statistics are people who survive and transcend tragedy. They live on, but may succumb over time to the mental and physical wounds of their earlier traumas. Our office’s thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families and loved ones.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office is compiling information on the deaths and other cases worked in 2022 and will soon issue a detailed report. It is important to remember these numbers are fluid as some cases are not closed out yet and the status may change, as occurred with Mr. Williams.