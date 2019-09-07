Caddo Parish Coroner names victim in Friday afternoon train-truck collision

From Staff Reports:

A Bossier City man was killed Friday afternoon September 6, 2019, in a collision involving a tractor-trailer rig and a train.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s office has identified the victim as Bruce Dominique Jr., 36, of Bossier City. Dominique was mortally injured in the incident which happened on West 70th Street at Kennedy Drive in Shreveport. The incident occurred around 3:45 p.m. Dominique was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital in Shreveport, where he died at 4:25 p.m.

According to police investigators, Dominique was walking beside a moving train crossing West 70th Street when an 18-wheeler crossed the railroad tracks and was struck by the moving train. The collision caused the truck’s trailer to pivot, pinning Dominique against the train.

Dominique was positively identified through fingerprint comparison. An autopsy has been ordered at Ochsner LSU Health. According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office in Shreveport, the incident remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.

BPT will bring you further details as more information is made available.