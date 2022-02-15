Caddo Parish Man Arrested for Passing Fake Money and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender

The Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force arrested a Caddo Parish man for passing fake money to pay his rent. And that was the start of the charges against him.

Detectives say Ontario Samuels was arrested after he used a counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill to pay for his rent at his Bossier City apartment. He was charged with one count of Monetary Instrument Abuse. When Samuels was questioned about the bill, he told the detectives “he had received the money from working as a local cab driver.” A deeper investigation into Samuels criminal history revealed he was convicted for sexual battery in 2012 in Caldwell Parish, and that he is a registered Tier II Sex Offender. Detectives say Samuels is registered in Caddo Parish, but after moving to Bossier City he failed to report his new address to local law enforcement, as required by law.

As a result, detectives added two more charges to Samuels; one count of Failure Register as a Sex Offender and one count of Prohibition of Employment for Certain Sex Offenders. The Prohibition of Employment for Certain Sex Offenders came from the Justin Bloxom Act in 2010, which prohibited Samuels from working as a taxicab driver as a registered sex offender. Right now Samuels is booked in the Bossier Maximum-Security Facility with a bond set at $10,000.00, for the Monetary Instrument Abuse charge. Bond on his new charges has yet to be set by a judge.

As of today, 471 registered sex offenders in Bossier Parish are being monitored by the S.O.R.T.E. (Sex Offender Registry, Tracking, and Enforcement) coordinator. The Sex Offender Registry is based at the Arthur Ray Teague substation and receives tips daily about non-compliance concerns with sex offenders in the parish. Tips regarding compliance concerns are reviewed by the coordinator, who takes them all into consideration.

The S.O.R.T.E. coordinator may be reached at 318-549-4904 or via the Bossier Sheriff’s Office website.