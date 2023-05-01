Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Academy Graduation

Sheriff Steve Prator is proud to announce the Graduation Exercise for the basic training Class 53 of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy. The graduation will be May 2, at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport with guest speaker Sheriff Steve Prator.
For 14 weeks, the recruits received more than 501 hours of training in officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer-down scenarios, academics, and weapons qualifications. Their training also included physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, law, patrol activities, traffic services, report writing, investigations, firearms, first aid, and criminal justice.
Graduates are:
Arcadia Police Department – Brian Wise
Blanchard Police Department – Kerry Choat
Bossier City Police Department – Jordan Bird, D’Juan Byrd, Darryl Nicholas
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office – Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony Kolin Baylor, Richie Bell, Adrina Brown, James Gelston, William Henderson, Bobby Horton, Shonderricka Jackson, Nicholas Johnson, Tchkaila Johnson, Marquis Loveless, Byron Pool, Joseph Presley, Waylon Smith, Curmincia Stumon, Austin Trujillo Christopher Willis
Coushatta Police Department – John Lacaze, Asia Pikes
Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office – Dylan Coburn
Louisiana State University Police Department – Maim Smith
Mansfield Police Department – Skylar Ross, Jacob Wilkerson
Office of Juvenile Justice – Ashley Harris, Terrence Laneheart
Plain Dealing Police Department – Cody Clifford
Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office – Brandon Jackson
Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – Jared Alford, Timothy Early Christopher Goodman, Andrew James, Michael McCammond
Zwolle Police Department – Ron Clemence and Dustin Johnson
Thirteen agencies will be represented when graduates are administered the oath of office, receive their badges, and participate in a special ceremony where family and friends assist them with pinning on their badges for the first time.