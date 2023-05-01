Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office Academy Graduation

Sheriff Steve Prator is proud to announce the Graduation Exercise for the basic training Class 53 of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Regional Training Academy. The graduation will be May 2, at 4 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, 9333 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport with guest speaker Sheriff Steve Prator.

For 14 weeks, the recruits received more than 501 hours of training in officer survival skills, active shooter drills, officer-down scenarios, academics, and weapons qualifications. Their training also included physical fitness, chemical weapons, legal aspects, defensive tactics, driving, diversity, professionalism, law, patrol activities, traffic services, report writing, investigations, firearms, first aid, and criminal justice.

Graduates are:

Arcadia Police Department – Brian Wise

Blanchard Police Department – Kerry Choat

Bossier City Police Department – Jordan Bird, D’Juan Byrd, Darryl Nicholas

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office – Jasmine Anderson, Alexis Anthony Kolin Baylor, Richie Bell, Adrina Brown, James Gelston, William Henderson, Bobby Horton, Shonderricka Jackson, Nicholas Johnson, Tchkaila Johnson, Marquis Loveless, Byron Pool, Joseph Presley, Waylon Smith, Curmincia Stumon, Austin Trujillo Christopher Willis

Coushatta Police Department – John Lacaze, Asia Pikes

Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office – Dylan Coburn

Louisiana State University Police Department – Maim Smith

Mansfield Police Department – Skylar Ross, Jacob Wilkerson

Office of Juvenile Justice – Ashley Harris, Terrence Laneheart

Plain Dealing Police Department – Cody Clifford

Red River Parish Sheriff’s Office – Brandon Jackson

Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office – Jared Alford, Timothy Early Christopher Goodman, Andrew James, Michael McCammond

Zwolle Police Department – Ron Clemence and Dustin Johnson



Thirteen agencies will be represented when graduates are administered the oath of office, receive their badges, and participate in a special ceremony where family and friends assist them with pinning on their badges for the first time.