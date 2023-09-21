Calling All Artists: Boom or Bust Byway Artistic Gateway Signs

The Shreveport Regional Arts Council (SRAC), in collaboration with the Shreveport-Bossier Convention and Tourist Bureau, announces an open Artist “Call” for designs for the Gateway Signs to adorn the iconic Boom or Bust Byway. The Boom or Bust Byway runs from Mooringsport and Hosston North to Hwy 2 and East/West from Vivian to Lake Claiborne/Homer, Louisiana. The Boom or Bust Byway is selected as an All-American Byway…the highest designation for a scenic byway.

Inspired by the “THUNDER BAY” Gateway Signs that welcome visitors to Thunder Bay, Canada, these laser-cut metal signs are unique in that they showcase the natural beauty of the region’s backdrop – meadows, woodlands, forests, and field of Sunflowers will be seen through the laser-cut metal. The Gateway Signs will pay tribute to the cultural heritage of eight towns along the Boom or Bust Byway through Northwest Louisiana. Each will provide an opportunity for “selfie stops” and a QR Code will direct byway travelers to the unique shops, restaurants, and destinations in the eight towns.

The Boom or Bust Byway Gateway Signs provide an opportunity for Northwest Louisiana Artists to showcase their creativity by combining the selected key activities that make each community unique with a distinctive visual narrative. These icons, selected by each community, will mirror their unique history, culture, and allure. The selected Artists will channel their vision into symbols that best resonate with the community they represent. The Artists will be responsible to submit to-scale designs, which will be professionally fabricated under the direction of Project Manager, Bruce Allen.

Objectives of the Artists’ Designed Gateway Signs:

Encouragement: Enthuse travelers to embark on the mesmerizing journey of the BOOM OR BUST Byway, a scenic route that weaves through the landscape of Northwest Louisiana.

Exploration: Inspire travelers to explore the hidden gems nestled in each Town and Village along the Byway – an opportunity to encounter the authentic Louisiana experience off the conventional route.

Inspiration: Spur travelers to halt for a picturesque “Selfie,” share their experiences on social media platforms, and scan a QR code for access to the region’s history, as well as directions to local shopping, dining, and attractions.

The submission process is open to Artists who have self-identified and registered on the Northwest Louisiana Culturalyst Directory at the time of submission. Artists residing or owning property in Northwest Louisiana and possessing a portfolio of at least 10 works of art, along with a professional resume and an Artist’s statement, can register on the CULTURALYST directory at no cost.

Design entries will be accepted via Submittable.com through the following links:

https://nwla.culturalyst.com

https://srac.submittable.com

Important Dates:

Submission Deadline: 4:00 PM, Thursday, September 28, 2023

Scope and Background:

Up to 11 artistic gateway signs will be erected along the 163-mile Boom or Bust Byway, showcasing the vibrant communities of Gilliam, Oil City, Plain Dealing, Vivian, Belcher, Hosston, Red River Bridge, Sarepta, Homer, and Lake Claiborne.

For reference, examples of Thunder Bay Gateway Signs, fabrication, and installation can be found on Submittable Culturalyst. The role of the Artist is to design the sign; not fabricate, construct, or install the sign.

This Artist Call presents a golden opportunity for Artists to become an integral part of Northwest Louisiana’s rich cultural narrative. Join us in this endeavor to illuminate the Boom or Bust Byway with creativity and inspiration.