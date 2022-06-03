Calling All Louisiana Sportsmen to Donate to Hunters For The Hungry

The deadline to purchase or renew a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries license is just around the corner on June 30, 2022. Upon purchasing a license, Louisiana sportsmen can help the needy in their community by donating to Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana.

As lifetime licenses cease and summer fishing fun ramps up, Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana (H4H) is kindly reminding hunters and fishermen to help feed the hungry in their region by donating at checkout. Donations are used to pay processing fees of donated deer in your community. This can be accomplished on the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries website or by making a request at a local license provider.

Providing protein to the needy is the most expensive part of every meal, so every dollar is greatly appreciated. Thanks to the generosity of Louisiana’s sportsmen, there were over 900 deer that were donated to the partner processors through the “Freshly Harvested Deer Program” this past hunting season. Between this and the 2021 “Clean Out Your Freezer Day,” H4H provided over 49,000 pounds of protein, resulting in over 196,000 meals on the tables of the needy throughout the state of Louisiana.

To increase the coverage of processing fees, and ultimately provide more meals next year, H4H encourages sportsmen to share and show their community they care by following these steps:

Purchase a fishing license from Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries at https://www.h4hla.org/buy-license or ask a local license provider.

Donate any amount to Hunters For the Hungry Louisiana at checkout.

Visit www.h4hla.org/donate to make a monetary donation directly to the organization.

“After a couple years of uncertainty with COVID, several damaging hurricanes, and the current cost of all goods, we understand what we’re asking. But even a $1 donation per purchase could greatly increase our funds to cover game processing costs next year,” says Julie Grunewald, executive director of Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana. “We remind sportsmen every year, and the monetary donations continue to increase. It’s humbling to see the positive response, and we ask to help us stay on this upward track of giving.”

To learn more about the mission and programs under Hunters For The Hungry Louisiana or to become involved with the organization, both individuals and corporations, visit www.h4hla.org or contact Executive Director Julie Grunewald at julie@h4hla.org.