Haughton, LA – Funeral services for Calvin M. “Pete” Adkins, 93, will be held at Hill Crest Chapel, Haughton on Highway 80 East, at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 27, 2020. Visitation will be held at Hill Crest Chapel, Friday, June 26, 2020, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Calvin was born to Benjamin C. Adkins and Vera Harris Adkins August 20, 1926, at home near the community of Camp, later known as “Stand Pipe” halfway between Homer and Haynesville in Claiborne Parish, Louisiana. He was baptized at the age of 15 at Union Grove Church of Christ and remained a faithful servant of the Lord until he entered into his heavenly home, Tuesday, June 23, 2020, in Haughton, Louisiana. Growing up in Claiborne Parish, graduating from Haynesville High School in 1945, he was awarded an athletic scholarship to attend LA Tech in Ruston. While at Tech he met the love of his life, Margaret Fisher, whom he married in 1949 after graduating from Tech with a Bachelor’s degree in Physical Education and Social Studies.



During the early part of the 1950’s, Calvin, also known as “Pistol Pete”, for his pitching abilities, lived his own “Field of Dreams” story playing semi-pro baseball for the Homer Oilers. His career was short lived due to an injury to his arm. In 1958 he moved his young family to Haughton, LA where he began his teaching career in the Bossier Parish School System at Haughton High School. During his tenure at Haughton he wore many “hats” including being promoted to Assistant Principal before becoming Principal of Princeton Junior High School from 1970 until his retirement in 1986. After retirement he enjoyed his free time playing golf, bird hunting and farming on his home place in Claiborne Parish.



Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, his wife of 68 years, Margaret, brothers, Aloys and Maurice Adkins, sisters, Evelyn Lyles and Nelwyn Thibodeaux Gray.



He is survived by his son, David W. Adkins; daughter-in-law, Karen of Franklin, TN,; son, Paul F. Adkins of Haughton, LA; daughter, Lois Ann Adkins of Haughton, LA; grandsons, Chris Adkins and wife Rebeka of Spring Hill, TN, Calvin and Matthew Adkins of Haughton, LA; great granddaughter, Annaleigh Adkins and great grandson, Asher Adkins of Spring Hill, TN; The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Ted Warren and staff for many years of compassionate care and to Willis-Knighton Hospice for their care and support to Daddy and our family in these past few days.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Minden Church of Christ, 200 College Street, Minden, LA 71055 or a charity of their choice.



