Calvin Ray Carlisle

Princeton, LA – Calvin Ray Carlisle passed from this earth on May 31, 2019. He was born in Shreveport, LA on December 29, 1948 to Calvin Carlisle and Wanda (Carlisle) Hygema Calvin. He served in the Air Force from 1969 to 1975, having done two tours of duty in Vietnam.

He leaves behind siblings, Fonda Carlisle, Paul Carlisle (wife Doreen), and Darlene Johnson (husband Donald Ray Johnson); daughter, Valerie Carlisle; grandson, Caleb; and son, Brandon Carlisle.

Calvin has gone on before us (which just a short time ago he assured us was his right).

We will see him again, but until then, he remains forever beloved in our memories.