Camp Aqua summer camp to be held at Shreveport Aquarium in June and July

What do you get when you merge science exploration and hands-on fun? Find out this summer at Camp Aqua at Shreveport Aquarium. Campers will discover the wonders of the ocean, experience up close animal encounters and go behind the scenes to get up close and personal with sharks, eels, and a host of other sea creatures. Handfeed the rays, touch the jellyfish and learn all about how these animals adapt and survive in their environment.

The aquarium will offer two different week-long camps from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. during June and July for kids ages 6 to 12.

Camp Aqua: Wetlands WILD

Campers will transform into junior marine biologists and go behind the scenes to conduct field experiments exploring animal and plant life. Help the biologists prepare daily diets and care for the animals. Learn all about Louisiana’s waterways and how to preserve the beautiful nature in the Shreveport Bossier area. Walking field trips, art projects, science experiments, water balloons and s’mores will provide campers with all they need for a wild summer.

Camp Aqua: Heroes of the Deep

Like Superman’s x-ray vision, sharks can see a heartbeat. Like the Flash, the Sailfin fish is the fastest hero in the ocean. The ocean is full of super-powered animals and campers will learn about their amazing abilities, as well as test a few of their own. Between making poisonous eel slime, exploring how arctic animals would survive a fight with Mr. Freeze, and learning to be heroes in Louisiana, this will be a week packed with action including field trips, art projects, science experiments and more.

Camp dates are the weeks of June 10, 17, 24 and July 8, 15, 22. Fee is $225 per week. Discounts are offered to siblings and season pass holders. Before and after care is available if early drop off or late pick up is needed.

“Shreveport Aquarium is a great resource for ocean education and conservation,” say Jon Whitehead, General Manager. “It is our goal to introduce people of all ages to the wonders of aquatic life to spark compassion and curiosity for conservation and sustainability. Campers are not only going to have a blast in our program, but they are going to learn about things they can do that will have a positive impact on our planet and will be empowered to work toward building a more sustainable future.”

Shreveport Aquarium is located at 601 Clyde Fant Parkway in Downtown Shreveport. For more information or registration visit www.shreveportaquarium.com