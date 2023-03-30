Camp minden archery meeting

Competitive archers will be coming to Camp Minden in just a few weeks for the
second McKenzie Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour
event and local entities are ramping up preparations for the tournament.
Stakeholders from Bossier, Webster and Caddo parishes, plus Camp Minden and
Louisiana National Guard officials, met Wednesday to review plans and check
facilities for the April 27-30 event that is expected to draw thousands from around
the country and outside the U.S.
Last year’s event, the first to be held at Camp Minden, drew a reported 1,655
participants, sponsors and staff from 41 states plus Canada and Australia. ASA
signed a 10-year contract to hold the tournament at the site, and area officials
predict the event will generate around $25 million in economic impact over that
period.