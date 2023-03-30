Camp minden archery meeting

Competitive archers will be coming to Camp Minden in just a few weeks for the

second McKenzie Archery Shooters Association (ASA) Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour

event and local entities are ramping up preparations for the tournament.



Stakeholders from Bossier, Webster and Caddo parishes, plus Camp Minden and

Louisiana National Guard officials, met Wednesday to review plans and check

facilities for the April 27-30 event that is expected to draw thousands from around

the country and outside the U.S.



Last year’s event, the first to be held at Camp Minden, drew a reported 1,655

participants, sponsors and staff from 41 states plus Canada and Australia. ASA

signed a 10-year contract to hold the tournament at the site, and area officials

predict the event will generate around $25 million in economic impact over that

period.