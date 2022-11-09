Camp minden prep

Planning activities for the 2023 edition of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA)

tour event scheduled for Camp Minden have begun, and already a multi-parish

cooperative effort is underway to make more improvements at the tournament site.



Equipment and workers from the Bossier and Webster Parish police juries along

with the Caddo Commission are currently hauling and spreading asphalt millings

to enlarge the tournament village grounds, an area that will also serve as a staging

area for the Louisiana National Guard.



Last year’s event drew more than 1,600 competitors, family, vendors and visitors

from 41 states plus Canada and Australia. ASA organizers have planned a 10-year

run at Camp Minden and predict a $25 million economic impact for northwest

Louisiana over that period.