Camp Minden will host McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour

During a press conference held on Friday, Nov. 5, it was announced that Camp Minden will host the 2022 McKenzie Archery Shooters Association Easton/Hoyt Pro/Am Tour April 21-24, 2022, after completing infrastructure updates made possible by the Louisiana National Guard, Caddo Parish Commission, the Bossier Parish Police Jury, and the Webster Parish Police Jury.

These updates are largely beneficial to the Louisiana National Guard in emergency response events. The Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission and the Webster Parish Convention and Visitors Commission will serve as tournament hosts, in partnership with the Louisiana Office of Tourism and City of Bossier City.

This event is expected to bring $25 million dollars of economic impact to the area over the next 10 years by bringing in over 2,000 archers, friends and family, manufactures, and staff from all over the United States annually for a four-day tournament.

“The Archery Shooters Association has been conducting national 3-D Pro/Am archery events for over 25 years.” said Michael Tyrell, President of the Archery Shooters Association, LLC. “We have had the pleasure of dealing with many fine host cities and are confident that our decision to come here is a solid business decision. We have been working closely with the Shreveport-Bossier City Sports Commission for over two years to find a venue having already determined that the community has all of the hotel rooms, restaurants, and local support we will ever need. The Commission was able to identify an appropriate event site and we were fortunate to receive permission from the Louisiana National Guard to bring our event to Camp Minden. Once we finalized the site the support and assistance that Camp Minden and all of the local parishes have been extending will bring in over 2,000 archers, manufacturers and staff to this area for the next ten years, and even longer if you all will have us.”

Competition Archery Media (“CAM”) provides “live” coverage on the national cable The Sportsman Channel to showcase the Pro Pressure Point Shoot Down which will be held at the Bossier Civic Center Saturday, April 23rd at 4:00 PM, in partnership with the City of Bossier City. CAM also will provide full media coverage of the ASA Pro/Am Tour weekend on Facebook or YouTube under “Competition Archery Media.”

“As Mayor of Bossier City, it’s always exciting that we can team up with other intensities. Not only Bossier Parish, who has done an exceptional job orchestrating the layout department area of Camp Minden, alongside Webster and Caddo Parishes. But first and foremost credit to our National Guard and the men and women who work at Camp Minden,” said Tommy Chandler, Mayor of Bossier City.

The McKenzie ASA Pro/Am Tour is an annual series of national Pro/Am tournaments, along with the season ending ASA Classic Championship. Each Pro/Am plays host to an average of 1,800 competitors and these events are recognized as the best run and most exciting competitions in 3-D archery. Competitors pay entry fees based on their competitive division in both pro and amateur classes, and ASA features the largest paybacks in competitive 3-D archery as well as year-end bonuses as competitors accumulate points toward the prestigious “Shooter of the year” award in their class. Each Pro-Am is also an archery festival with the top archery manufacturers showing the newest and latest in archery and bowhunting products. Each Pro/Am provides an opportunity to experience professionally run events with competition ranges that are specifically designed to be spectator friendly, and classes that are designed for everyone from age six to age eighty.