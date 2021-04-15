Campbell Applauds Start of Largest Renewable Power Project in LA History

SHREVEPORT, La. – The transition to clean, renewable energy for Louisiana electric customers took a leap forward this month with the start-up of a large wind farm in windswept Oklahoma.



Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell said the Sundance wind farm in north-central Oklahoma is one of three wind projects that will eventually deliver 464 megawatts of power to SWEPCO’s 233,000 customers in Louisiana.



“That is clean, renewable power that is so economical it will save SWEPCO Louisiana customers one billion dollars over replacement fuels during the expected 30-year life of these wind farms,” Campbell said.



Campbell led the push at the Louisiana PSC last year to approve SWEPCO’s involvement in the North Central Energy Facilities, comprising Sundance and two other wind farms in Oklahoma.



“I look forward to SWEPCO fulfilling its obligation to its Louisiana customers by moving forward quickly on 200 megawatts of solar power built in northwest Louisiana,” he said.



“All together, these Oklahoma wind farms and the Louisiana solar production represent the largest single investment in renewable power by a Louisiana utility. SWEPCO customers can be proud of that achievement, especially when it saves them on their electric bills.



“Wind and solar power are the future of American energy,” Campbell said.



The three wind projects are called Sundance, Maverick and Traverse. Together they will generate 1,485 megawatts of power. SWEPCO owns 810 megawatts and its American Electric Power sister company, Public Service Company of Oklahoma, owns 675 megawatts.



The SWEPCO share of the project will serve customers in Arkansas and Louisiana, the two states that approved the project.



The wind farms are in Oklahoma because it has some of the best wind resources in the country. The area is also connected to the electric grid that serves SWEPCO’s Louisiana customers.