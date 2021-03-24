Campbell Awards $1/2 Million in Energy-efficiency Grants to NE LA Governments

MONROE, LA. – Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is awarding more nearly $500,000.00 in grants to local governments and parish school systems in multiple Northeast and Northcentral Louisiana parishes to promote energy efficiency.



The grants will fund installation of high-efficiency LED lights in buildings owned by local public agencies.



“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these institutions,” Campbell said.



The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s “Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their power consumption across Louisiana since 2013. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.



“Energy Efficiency reduces energy costs, improves building comfort and preserves our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”



The recipients of Campbell’s 2021 efficiency grants for public institutions in Northeast Louisiana are:

Franklin Parish Library; $87,450.00

Town of Bastrop: $248,920.88

Jackson Parish School Board: $70,559.00

Lincoln Parish School Board: $76,344.00



The deadline for submitting applications for the 2022 LPSC efficiency grants to local governments is January 31, 2022.