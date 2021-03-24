Campbell Awards $2.5 Million in Energy-efficiency Grants to Area Governments

SHREVEPORT, LA. – Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell is awarding nearly $2.5 million in grants to local governments and parish school systems in Northwest Louisiana to promote energy efficiency.



Energy upgrades funded by the grants include high-efficiency LED lights in buildings operated by local public agencies.



“These improvements will lower electric bills by thousands of dollars for these public institutions,” Campbell said.



The LPSC Energy Efficiency program for public entities and political subdivisions is an offshoot of the commission’s

“Quick Start” Energy Efficiency program, which since 2013 has helped residential and commercial utility customers lower their electricity consumption across Louisiana. Participating utilities are SWEPCO, Entergy and CLECO.



“Energy Efficiency is a cost-effective way to reduce energy costs, improve building comfort and preserve our environment,” Campbell said. “Every dollar that our local governments and public bodies save on their electric bills is a dollar that can help them improve service to the public in other ways.”