Campbell Elected Chairman ofLA Public Service Commission

Foster Campbell of North Louisiana was elected chairman of the Louisiana Public Service Commission at the LPSC’s first meeting of 2023 today in Baton Rouge.



Campbell, D-Bossier City, is District 5 representative on the LPSC. He is in his fourth six-year term on the commission representing 24 parishes in North Louisiana.



Campbell was nominated for chairman by Craig Greene, R-Baton Rouge, District 2 commissioner. New LPSC District 3 member Davante Lewis, D-Baton Rouge, seconded the motion.



Republican commissioners Mike Francis, District 4 member from Crowley, and Eric Skrmetta, District 1 member from Metairie, voted no.



“As Commissioner Lewis said, a lot of people in our state are depending on us,” Campbell said. “The work of this commission affects everybody’s pocketbook every day.



“I will allow everyone to speak and try to keep us getting along so we can do the people’s work.”



Campbell agreed to Greene’s suggestion that the LPSC return to a previous practice of rotating chairmanships among the five elected commissioners without favor or partisanship.