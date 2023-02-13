Campbell Helps Fund Energy Efficiency Lighting on Clyde Fant Parkway

Louisiana Public Service Commissioner Foster Campbell

announced that he is giving $310,000 from his Energy Efficiency fund to provide

light-emitting diode (LED) lights for portions of the Clyde Fant Parkway. The

announcement was made at the Monday work session of the Shreveport City Council.



“I was pleased to contribute this money to the City of Shreveport,” Campbell

said. “This type of modern equipment provides better lighting and is more

economical.” Campbell also said that he looks forward to contributing to more public

projects for the City in the future.



Through his LPSC Energy Efficiency program for local governments,

Campbell has donated more than $12 million to North Louisiana political

subdivisions for energy-efficiency improvements since 2018. The funds have paid

for LED light fixtures, insulation and other upgrades to courthouses, schools,

gymnasiums and other public facilities throughout Campbell’s 24-parish LPSC

District 5 including Southern University, Bossier Parish Community College, LSU-S

and the Arthur Teague Parkway.